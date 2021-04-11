STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP targets BJD over Pipili pre-poll violence 

Soon after the incident, Sethi lodged a complaint at Pipili police station demanding immediate action.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the campaigning for Pipili by-election has reached a feverish pitch, the BJP on Saturday alleged that two leaders of the party were attacked by BJD workers at Raigurupur village under Sahajpur panchayat.

Secretary of State BJP Mahila Morcha Rashmi Rekha Das and Raigurupur booth committee president Saroj Sethi were allegedly attacked by BJD workers led by Lingaraj Swain of the village during their door-to-door campaigning.

Soon after the incident, Sethi lodged a complaint at Pipili police station demanding immediate action.

In his FIR, Sethi alleged that he and other BJP campaigners including Rashmi Rekha were assaulted by a group of BJD supporters led by Swain on the instruction of BJD MLA Byomkesh Ray.

State BJP vice-president Pravati Parida, who accompanied Sethi to the police station, said the BJD is trying to terrorise the BJP workers in the constituency.

The party urged the police to take action against the BJD goons and ensure a free and fair election.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty refuted the allegations.

“The BJP has started making such baseless allegations after coming to know that its candidate will be defeated in the bypoll”, he said and alleged that BJD leaders were attacked by BJP workers during campaigning on Saturday.

BJD has filed a complaint in this regard at Pipili police station, he said. 

Cong campaign gets derailed as Ajit tests +ve 

The Congress campaign for the bypoll got derailed after party candidate Ajit Mangaraj was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing Covid-19 positive.

Mangaraj had fallen down while campaigning for the bypoll on Tuesday. He was treated at Delanga PHC and advised to rest for the day.

Mangaraj felt uneasy again while campaigning on Wednesday following which he was rushed to a private hospital in the city where he tested positive.

President of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik has been kept in home isolation as he had campaigned with Mangaraj and even visited him in the hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp