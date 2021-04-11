BJP targets BJD over Pipili pre-poll violence 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the campaigning for Pipili by-election has reached a feverish pitch, the BJP on Saturday alleged that two leaders of the party were attacked by BJD workers at Raigurupur village under Sahajpur panchayat.

Secretary of State BJP Mahila Morcha Rashmi Rekha Das and Raigurupur booth committee president Saroj Sethi were allegedly attacked by BJD workers led by Lingaraj Swain of the village during their door-to-door campaigning.

Soon after the incident, Sethi lodged a complaint at Pipili police station demanding immediate action.

In his FIR, Sethi alleged that he and other BJP campaigners including Rashmi Rekha were assaulted by a group of BJD supporters led by Swain on the instruction of BJD MLA Byomkesh Ray.

State BJP vice-president Pravati Parida, who accompanied Sethi to the police station, said the BJD is trying to terrorise the BJP workers in the constituency.

The party urged the police to take action against the BJD goons and ensure a free and fair election.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty refuted the allegations.

“The BJP has started making such baseless allegations after coming to know that its candidate will be defeated in the bypoll”, he said and alleged that BJD leaders were attacked by BJP workers during campaigning on Saturday.

BJD has filed a complaint in this regard at Pipili police station, he said.

Cong campaign gets derailed as Ajit tests +ve

The Congress campaign for the bypoll got derailed after party candidate Ajit Mangaraj was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing Covid-19 positive.

Mangaraj had fallen down while campaigning for the bypoll on Tuesday. He was treated at Delanga PHC and advised to rest for the day.

Mangaraj felt uneasy again while campaigning on Wednesday following which he was rushed to a private hospital in the city where he tested positive.

President of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik has been kept in home isolation as he had campaigned with Mangaraj and even visited him in the hospital.