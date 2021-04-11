CM Naveen Patnaik to review performance of departments from May 15 to 25

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the completion of second year of his government in the fifth consecutive term in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that he will review the performance of different departments in fulfilling poll promises.

The Chief Minister will review the progress of different programmes from May 15 to 25. During the review meeting, members of the Council of Ministers in presence of secretaries will apprise him about five major achievements in implementation of different programmes, the Chief Minister said in a letter to the ministers.

“We believe in work and not in words and are working relentlessly to achieve this,” the Chief Minister said in the letter.

The ministers will have to inform the Chief Minister on how the 5T initiative and Mo Sarkar programme have been implemented by their departments.

They will also have to specify how the implementation of 5T initiative improved the functioning of their departments and made it people-oriented.

Stating that people are masters in a democracy, the Chief Minister said, “The people have reposed their faith in us and we have to give an account of how far we have been able to meet their expectations.”

In the first meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 29, 2019 after winning for the fifth consecutive term, it was decided in principle that the government will implement the poll manifesto of the BJD.

In a special meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 29, the report card will be approved to be placed before the people.