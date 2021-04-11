STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik to review performance of departments from May 15 to 25

During the review meeting, members of the Council of Ministers in presence of secretaries will apprise him about five major achievements in implementation of different programmes.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the completion of second year of his government in the fifth consecutive term in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that he will review the performance of different departments in fulfilling poll promises.

The Chief Minister will review the progress of different programmes from May 15 to 25. During the review meeting, members of the Council of Ministers in presence of secretaries will apprise him about five major achievements in implementation of different programmes, the Chief Minister said in a letter to the ministers.  

“We believe in work and not in words and are working relentlessly to achieve this,” the Chief Minister said in the letter.

The ministers will have to inform the Chief Minister on how the 5T initiative and Mo Sarkar programme have been implemented by their departments.

They will also have to specify how the implementation of 5T initiative improved the functioning of their departments and made it people-oriented.

Stating that people are masters in a democracy, the Chief Minister said, “The people have reposed their faith in us and we have to give an account of how far we have been able to meet their expectations.”

In the first meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 29, 2019 after winning for the fifth consecutive term, it was decided in principle that the government will implement the poll manifesto of the BJD.

In a special meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 29, the report card will be approved to be placed before the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp