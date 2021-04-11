STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Ganjam prepares SOP for outsiders, to implement from April 12  

The district administration has decided to keep 50 beds ready for suspected patients and another 100 beds for confirmed patients at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Ganjam, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of persons coming in from other states and countries from April 12.

Kulange directed workers of ASHA, Anganwadi and Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANMs) to screen returnees using pulse oxymeter under the supervision of a registered respiratory therapist who will submit daily screening report to Covid cells functioning under the BDOs. 

In the last 24 hours, 20 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ganjam, taking the tally to 22,131.

Of the total positive cases, 21,762 have recovered and 112 are active. On Saturday, 15,348 persons were vaccinated in Ganjam. 
 

