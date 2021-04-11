STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Malkangiri seals border with Chhattisgarh amid rise in infections in neighbouring state

Police were instructed to monitor the inflow of people and vehicles from the neighbouring State at various points. Besides, health staff have been deployed to conduct thermal screening.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades being put up at Ghadei Residential College in Malkangiri town. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Malkangiri administration on Saturday sealed the borders with Chhattisgarh including the check post at Chalanguda. 

Police were instructed to monitor the inflow of people and vehicles from the neighbouring State at various points. Besides, health staff have been deployed to conduct thermal screening of people coming in from Chhattisgarh till 10 pm everyday. 

RT-PCR negative report or final vaccination certificate has been made mandatory for people entering Malkangiri through the border check posts.

Those failing to provide the documents will have to stay in home isolation for seven days.

Meanwhile, the district administration declared Ghadei Residential College in Malkangiri town as a containment zone after five students tested Covid-19 positive. 

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Prafulla Kumar Nanda said five students tested positive after their antigen test was done on Friday.

Samples of the infected students have been sent to Bhubaneswar for RT-PCR test and the reports are awaited.

The students with symptoms have been admitted to the Covid hospital while the asymptomatic ones are  in isolation in the college hostel.

Rest of the college staff and students will also be tested, Nanda added.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha Lockdown Odisha Border
