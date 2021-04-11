COVID-19 second wave: Panic in Koraput as 60-year-old infected woman dies

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The second wave of Covid-19 reportedly claimed its first victim in Koraput district as a 60-year-old infected woman succumbed on way to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur on Friday night.

Sources said two elderly women of a family in Bhansuli village under Kotpad block with travel history to Jagadalpur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, a Covid hotspot, tested positive.

One of them was admitted to Nabarangpur Missionary hospital and later shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak MCH on Friday after her condition worsened.

In the night, doctors referred her to MKCG but she died on way.

Chief district medical officer of Koraput Makaranda Behura confirmed the woman’s death but said he was unaware if it was due to Covid.

The cause of death can be ascertained after further medical examination, he added.

As the news of the woman’s death spread, panic gripped Kotpad region as Bhansuli shares border with Chhattisgarh. Different markets and business establishments wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors in fear of the virus.

Meanwhile, Koraput Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar convened a high level meeting with district officials and directed them to keep a strict vigil on movement of outsiders in the district.

On Saturday, eight new Covid cases were detected in district. The fresh cases include five from Jeypore town, one each from Dasmantpur, Kotpad and Koraput.