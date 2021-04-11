COVID-19: Several districts see high TPR as Odisha reports 1,374 new cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the resurgence of coronavirus infection taking alarming proportion across the State, the test positivity rate (TPR) in some of the districts has shot up exponentially posing a big challenge for the health administration.

The TPR could be as high as 35 per cent (pc) in Sundargarh as the district has recorded 355 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the daily caseload to 1,374. The district has been witnessing an upsurge of infection since mid-March.

Of the total 5,958 confirmed cases in the State in last one week, Sundargarh contributed 1,106 cases followed by Khurda 888 cases and Nuapada 440.

If sources are to be believed, the TPR in Khurda and Nuapada could be over 10 per cent.

Although the Health department is not disclosing the district-wise number of tests, the high-burden districts were given targets to conduct at least 1,000 tests, including around 40 pc RT-PCR, per day.

Of the fresh cases detected from 29 districts, 812 were in quarantine and 562 were local infections. Several new clusters have emerged in different districts due to fast local transmission.

The average TPR was around four pc as 33,996 tests were conducted during the period.

Apart from Sundargarh, Khurda (193) and Nuapada (135) also registered a three-digit figure. Among other districts, 77 cases were diagnosed in Sambalpur, 59 in Bargarh, 52 in Jharsuguda, 51 in Cuttack, 47 in Rayagada, 45 in Kalahandi and 44 in Puri.

Seven districts bordering Chhattisgarh registered 674 cases contributing nearly 49 pc of the daily caseload.

This apart, the districts, which are under constant watch are Ganjam, Balangir and Rayagada along with the coastal districts of Balasore and Bhadrak.

Sundargarh and Khurda have been categorised as red zone as the active cases rose to over 1,000 each. With 1,241 active cases, Sundargarh became the first worst-hit district during the second wave followed by Khurda (1,016).

Two persons, aged 77 and 74 years, succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment. The 77-year-old man of Balangir district who was also suffering from diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease was on haemodialysis.

Similarly, the 74-year-old woman of Kendrapara district was suffering from diabetes mellitus. Of the total 3,48,182 confirmed cases, 3,38,797 patients, including 403 on Saturday, have recovered. The active cases now stand at 6600.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the TPR could be high in some of the districts as the tests are targeted.

“Most of them are contacts of positive cases. We also expect more cases from the districts bordering Chhattisgarh in next few days. The testing is being ramped up and process is on to add one more RT-PCR machine to Balangir lab,” he added.