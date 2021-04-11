STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Covid situation in border districts as state braces for second wave  

Only those people with RT-PCR negative reports will be allowed to enter the district. Emphasis will be given on early detection of cases to contain the spread of infection.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

The senior government officers at the review meet in Bhawanipatna. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/NUAPADA: With the State bracing for second wave of coronavirus, two senior officials of the State government took stock of the situation in Kalahandi and Nuapada districts which share borders with Covid hotspot Chhattisgarh.

In Kalahandi, chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra and additional chief secretary, Health Pradipta Mohapatra held a review meeting on Covid-19 management with district officials at Bhawanipatna.

The senior officials also took stock of the measures put in place to contain the virus spread.

The Chief Secretary said discussions were held on the district’s patient load and movement of people from outside the State.

Only those people with RT-PCR negative reports will be allowed to enter the district. Emphasis will be given on early detection of cases to contain the spread of infection.

“The situation is under control now. The ongoing enforcement drive will be further intensified,” he said.

The CS announced that 10 PG doctors will be posted at Kalahandi from Sunday to look after the affairs of the Covid hospital.

Besides, one advanced life support system ambulance will be provided to the district soon to facilitate shifting of serious Covid patients. 

In the Covid Hospital at Bhawanipatna, there are 90 general wards with oxygen support and six ICUs.
Among others, Health Director Dr Bijaya Mohapatra, Kalahandi Collector Dr Parag Harshad Gavali and SP Dr Sarvana Vivek M were present. 

Meanwhile, 37 new positive cases were reported from different blocks of the district in the last 24 hours. The administration has started contact tracing of the infected persons.

In view of the rising cases, police have intensified enforcement drive in different areas.

So far, a fine of `6.93 lakh has been collected from 3,311 violators. The administration is keeping a strict vigil on Sandhikulihari which shares border with Chhattisgarh. 

During their visit to Nuapada, the top government officials reviewed the facilities at the Covid Care Centre in Silda.

They also took stock of the ongoing immunisation drive at the vaccination centre in the district headquarters hospital.

The Chief Secretary said people coming from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh will be advised to stay in home quarantine for at least 7 days.

Nuapada Collector Swadha Dev Singh accompanied the officials.
 

