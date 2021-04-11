STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force gets high-end machines to save lives

The systems will be used to search for people buried under debris or laid behind various barriers.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a bid to empower its search and rescue apparatus, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has procured two hi-tech life detection and victim location systems that can scan the debris or peer through barriers.

The life detection machine | Express

“These equipment are used by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). They will be used in the State during natural disaster or infrastructure-related accidents,” said a senior officer.

ODRAF is also in the process of procuring chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense kits, and quick deployment antennas which are usually used by the NDRF and paramilitary forces to establish communication in remote places during emergency situations in the low to no network areas.

The senior officers said high-end equipment of best brands from the United States, Germany and Japan are being procured to empower the ODRAF personnel to carry out the rescue operations more effectively and speedily.

Mobility support through two-wheelers, four-wheelers and high speed boats is also being provided to ensure expeditious movement on land and in the water bodies.

“We acknowledge the continued support of the Special Relief Commissioner and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA),” the officer added.

There are about 20 units of ODRAF and each of them have been provided with two-wheelers and about two pick-up (four-wheeler) vehicles along with the cranes.

ADG Law and Order YK Jethwa reviewed the functioning of ODRAF with all its unit commanders via video conferencing on Thursday. 

