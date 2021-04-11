STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Officials admit lapses in paddy procurement, farmers call off stir in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Blocking the village road with paddy sacks, the agitators alleged that they had received tokens in February but were not given dates for procurement.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

farmers

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Agitating farmers of Osakana panchayat in Balikuda block called off their protest on Saturday after Civil Supplies officials admitted to lapses in procurement and assured to purchase their paddy stock in the next season.

Farmers threatening self immolation
during agitation at Sova village in Balikuda

As many as 50 farmers, all members of primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) in Balikuda’s Sova village, were staging dharna since Friday and had even threatened of self-immolation over their unsold paddy stock. Blocking the village road with paddy sacks, the agitators alleged that they had received tokens in February but were not given dates for procurement.

As a result, their tokens lapsed after a month. Sources said 4,767 farmers of the district failed to sell paddy in mandis this season and had to resort to distress sale. The affected farmers reportedly sold their paddy at Rs 1,350-Rs 1,400 per quintal against the minimum support price of Rs 1,868. Paddy procurement came to an end on March 31. 

Chandeswar Rout, an agitating farmer, said, “I had hoped to conduct my daughter’s marriage next month. However, all my hopes were dashed as I could not sell my paddy stock. Without any option, I was thinking of self immolation.” On being informed about the protest, additional civil supplies officer Prafulla Chandra Behera, Assistant BDO of Balikuda Sanjaya Das and other officials rushed to Osakana panchayat and interacted with the affected farmers. 

Admitting to lapses and delay leading to invalid tokens, the officials assured the farmers of collecting their paddy on priority basis in the next season following which the protest was called off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp