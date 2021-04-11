STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outrage in Koraput district over verbal duel of Odisha, Andhra officials

Narayanpatna tehsildar Abhisekh Dash and ITDA project officer of neighbouring Parvathipuram Kurma Nath were seen engaged in a verbal duel when the latter tried to enter the containment zone.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

(Representational Image | File Photo)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The viral video of a heated exchange between Narayanapatna tehsildar and ITDA project officer of Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram in Kotia two days back, has sparked public outrage in Koraput district.

The incident took place in Dhulipadar village when AP held the zilla parishad polls on April 8.

In the video clip, Narayanpatna tehsildar Abhisekh Dash and ITDA project officer of neighbouring Parvathipuram Kurma Nath were seen engaged in a verbal duel when the latter tried to enter the containment zone claiming it to be AP territory. 

On April 7, the Koraput administration had declared Dhulipadar a containment zone in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Kotia.

Tehsildar Das made repeated requests to the AP official but the latter refused to comply and asserted his rights as the additional district magistrate. 

As the video triggered backlash from people on Odisha side, Koraput BJD president Iswar Panigrahi criticised Nath and Vizianagaram SP and accused them of violating the code of conduct.

An all-party team will take up the matter with the President, Governor of Odisha and the AP State Election Commission, Panigrahi said. 

