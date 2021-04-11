SCB Medical College and Hospital increases Covid beds as second wave arrives in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In view of the rising new cases of coronavirus, the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) has increased the bed strength of its Covid hospital from 100 to 250.

This apart, the intensive care unit (ICU) with 23 beds has been made operational and steps are being taken to increase the number of beds to 35 soon.

“We are also making arrangements for gradual upgradation of the hospital and the bed strength will be increased up to 500 as per the necessity,” said SCB MCH Superintendent Lucy Das.

She said 50 beds have been arranged in the second floor and 100 beds each in third and fourth floor of the eye department building from where the Covid hospital has been functioning since the first wave of the pandemic.

Besides, a public addressing system has been set up to facilitate Covid patients’ attendants in getting information, she added.

District Covid Nodal Officer Dr. Umesh Ray, however, said the number of ICUs in SCB Covid hospital would be increased to 90 if necessitated.

“Considering the surge in positive cases in the city, we have also initiated step for opening of Covid Care Centre at Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE). While the 45-bed CCC at BOSE is expected to be made operational from Monday, effort is on to set up another centre on the premises of the Institute of Management and Information Technology (IMIT) soon,” Ray said.