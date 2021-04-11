Teenage couple found dead near Pentha beach, murder suspected  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Tension gripped Rajnagar area after a teenage couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Pentha beach here on Friday night.

The duo was identified as Purnima Mohanty (17) of Chandanagar village and Prasant Patra (18) of Ostapur. The couple was missing since Wednesday evening.

Purnima was a student of Plus Two Arts in Pattamundai Women’s college while Prasant was studying in a Bhubaneswar-based institution.

After both of them disappeared mysteriously, their family members launched a frantic search but were unable to trace them. Some locals spotted their bodies and informed police.

Police sent the bodies for postmortem to the district headquarters hospital.

Rajnagar IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak said it is believed that both died at least two to three days back as the bodies had started to decompose.

Both are suspected to have been murdered as the bodies were replete with several injury marks.

“We have also not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault on the girl. However, it can be verified only after autopsy and forensic examinations. Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC. Sniffer dogs and a scientific team have been pressed into service to investigate the case,” the IIC informed.

Senior police officers are camping at the crime scene since Saturday morning to investigate the case, Nayak added.

Meanwhile, a large number of villagers on Saturday blocked the Rajnagar main road and demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in the teenagers’ death.

Due to the blockade, vehicular traffic was disrupted for around four hours. The agitators called off their protest after police rushed to the spot and pacified them.