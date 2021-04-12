Coronavirus spreads to all Odisha districts as 1,379 cases detected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 situation continued to remain grim as the State logged 1,379 fresh cases in last 24 hours. New cases remained above 1,000 for the third consecutive day pushing the active cases to 7,520. As many as 1,374 cases were registered on Saturday and 1,282 on Friday. Of the fresh cases spread across all 30 districts for the first time this year, 808 were in quarantine and 571 local infections.

Sundargarh recorded the highest 317 cases while Khurda reported 158. The State has conducted 31,651 tests during the period. The test positivity rate stands at 4.35 per cent (pc).Districts bordering Chhattisgarh continued to fuel the surge. Apart from Sundargarh, 90 cases were detected in Nuapada, 71 in Nabarangpur, 68 in Bargarh, 42 in Jharsuguda and 30 in Kalahandi. Eight districts reported 631 cases accounting for 45.75 pc of the day’s count.

Among other districts, the resurgence of infection has also been witnessed in Khurda, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam and Keonjhar as the districts registered 158, 86, 56, 54, 49, 43, 36, 33, 31 and 30 cases respectively. Nine jail inmates, including six from R Udaygiri sub-jail and three from Paralakhemundi sub-jail in Gajapati district, have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been admitted to a Covid hospital.

Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said RTOs have intensified enforcement in areas bordering Chhattisgarh which has emerged as epicentre of coronavirus resurgence. RT-PCR negative report has been made mandatory for those entering Odisha, he said. With the new cases, the active cases climbed to 1,496 in Sundargarh, 1,105 in Khurda, 468 in Kalahandi, 465 in Nuapada, 424 in Sambalpur, 401 in Bargarh, 373 in Cuttack, 273 in Puri and 253 in Jharsuguda.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to ramp up testing up to 50,000 per day including at least 20,000 RT-PCR tests. Plans are afoot to set up a bio-safety lab at Kalahandi district headquarters hospital for RT-PCR tests.

“Now samples from Kalahandi, Nuapada and Kandhamal are being sent to ILS for testing. We have decided to set up one lab at Kalahandi and strengthen the Balangir lab so that the districts can be re-tagged for early testing,” Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said.The Covid tally in the State mounted to 3,49,561 of which 3,40,062 have recovered and 1,926 succumbed. So far, 93,70,359 tests have been conducted.

Active cases

Sundargarh- 1,496

Khurda-1,105 | Kalahandi-468

Nuapada-465 | Bargarh-401

Sambalpur-424 | Cuttack-373

Puri - 273 | Jharsuguda-253