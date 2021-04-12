Jharaphula murder: Second accused held  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur police on Sunday arrested the second accused in the alleged murder of Ramadevi Women’s University student Jharaphula Nayak two and a half months after the incident. The accused was identified as Amaresh Rout, a resident of Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar. Jajpur SP Rahul PR said during investigation, the role of Amaresh in Jharaphula’s murder came to light.

Amaresh was involved in criminal conspiracy with the other accused in the girl’s murder. He was absconding since the incident. Amaresh was produced in court and further investigation is on, the SP added. Prime accused in the case Rakesh Swain was arrested earlier.

Rakesh and Amaresh allegedly murdered Jharaphula in a private guest house in Bhubaneswar on January 26. Later, Rakesh with the help of another aide Sekhar carried the girl’s body on a two-wheeler and dumped it at a roadside near Mulapala Chowk. Police are yet to trace Sekhar.