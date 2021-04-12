STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jharaphula murder: Second accused held  

Jajpur police on Sunday arrested the second accused in the alleged murder of Ramadevi Women’s University student Jharaphula Nayak two and a half months after the incident.

Published: 12th April 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur police on Sunday arrested the second accused in the alleged murder of Ramadevi Women’s University student Jharaphula Nayak two and a half months after the incident. The accused was identified as Amaresh Rout, a resident of Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar. Jajpur SP Rahul PR said during investigation, the role of Amaresh in Jharaphula’s murder came to light.

Amaresh was involved in criminal conspiracy with the other accused in the girl’s murder. He was absconding since the incident. Amaresh was produced in court and further investigation is on, the SP added. Prime accused in the case Rakesh Swain was arrested earlier.

Rakesh and Amaresh allegedly murdered Jharaphula in a private guest house in Bhubaneswar on January 26. Later, Rakesh with the help of another aide Sekhar carried the girl’s body on a two-wheeler and dumped it at a roadside near Mulapala Chowk. Police are yet to trace Sekhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur Ramadevi Women's University
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp