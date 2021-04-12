STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No compounding, arrest drunk drivers: Odisha Govt

Padhi said power for implementing certain sections of the MV Act has been delegated to police officers in the State.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has asked the Commissionerate Police not to spare anyone in drunken driving cases and enforce the amended Motor Vehicle Act-2019 strictly.Stating police cannot compound the offence in drunken driving cases, Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport department Madhusudan Padhi has directed that drunken drivers must be arrested as per the provisions of MV Act. 

The direction came after the offence of a young woman, who was driving on the wrong side from AG Square to Capital Hospital here and under the influence of alcohol, was compounded at Rs 500 under Odisha Urban Police Act and the offender was allowed to go.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, the police should prosecute the offender and seek imprisonment as prescribed under Section 185 of MV Act in case of driving a vehicle under the influence of drinks and drugs even for the first offence.

Also, in case of drunken driving, the Committee has directed for suspension of driving licence for a period of not less than three months under Section 19 of the MV Act-1988 (read with Rule 21 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules-1989).

As per the Section 185 of the MV Act, whoever, while driving or attempting to drive a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be punishable for the first offence with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine of Rs 10,000 or with both and for a second or subsequent offence, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs 15,000 or with both.

Padhi said power for implementing certain sections of the MV Act has been delegated to police officers in the State. But power for compounding under section 185 of the MV Act has not been delegated to the police officers, he clarified.

