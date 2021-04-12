STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No ‘Tika Utsav’ in Odisha as 60 per cent COVID vaccination sites shut due to shortage

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure at least 10 days’ stock for Odisha.

Published: 12th April 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A woman eyes a syringe as she prepares to be inoculated with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in the Magdalena Contreras area of Mexico City.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On a day when ‘Tika Utsav’ kicked off nationally, Covid vaccination drive was badly hit in Odisha with as many as 879 of  the total 1,472 session sites shut down due to shortage of doses. Vaccination was conducted at only 579 centres on Sunday and around 81,169 doses could be administered against a target of over two lakh. While the vaccination drive was completely disrupted in Bhadrak district, coverage was poor in 12 districts.

Only one site was opened in Jagatsinghpur, two each in Jajpur and Boudh districts, three each in Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Nayagarh and Puri, and four sites each in Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Rayagada.Health department sources said around 20 districts may face acute shortage of vaccine on Monday as around 2.5 lakh doses of Covishield, received on Saturday, have been dispatched to 10 districts, which had earlier run dry. 

Although the State has been demanding at least 25 lakh doses for the next 10 days, only 27,100 doses arrived here on Sunday. The State has 1,59,439 doses of Covishield and 71,010 doses of Covaxin in stock.  Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the vaccination sessions are being conducted as per the stock. “We are now focusing on the districts, which are witnessing a surge. However, the stock will last for only a day,” he said. Though the Health department has planned 755 sessions on Monday, the officials fear many sites would run dry by the end of first half of the day. The State has, so far, administered 43,78,201 doses of received 46,08,650 doses. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra on Sunday intimated the Union Health Secretary about stock availability in the State. He said he has not received any communication on fresh supplies.
Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh stoked a controversy by accusing the Centre of discrimination in vaccine supply. “Priority is being given to BJP-ruled states even as the Prime Minister has announced to observe four-day ‘Tika Utsav’ across the nation,” he told mediapersons. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure at least 10 days’ stock for Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Tika utsav odisha
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp