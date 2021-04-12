No ‘Tika Utsav’ in Odisha as 60 per cent COVID vaccination sites shut due to shortage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On a day when ‘Tika Utsav’ kicked off nationally, Covid vaccination drive was badly hit in Odisha with as many as 879 of the total 1,472 session sites shut down due to shortage of doses. Vaccination was conducted at only 579 centres on Sunday and around 81,169 doses could be administered against a target of over two lakh. While the vaccination drive was completely disrupted in Bhadrak district, coverage was poor in 12 districts.

Only one site was opened in Jagatsinghpur, two each in Jajpur and Boudh districts, three each in Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Nayagarh and Puri, and four sites each in Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Rayagada.Health department sources said around 20 districts may face acute shortage of vaccine on Monday as around 2.5 lakh doses of Covishield, received on Saturday, have been dispatched to 10 districts, which had earlier run dry.

Although the State has been demanding at least 25 lakh doses for the next 10 days, only 27,100 doses arrived here on Sunday. The State has 1,59,439 doses of Covishield and 71,010 doses of Covaxin in stock. Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the vaccination sessions are being conducted as per the stock. “We are now focusing on the districts, which are witnessing a surge. However, the stock will last for only a day,” he said. Though the Health department has planned 755 sessions on Monday, the officials fear many sites would run dry by the end of first half of the day. The State has, so far, administered 43,78,201 doses of received 46,08,650 doses.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra on Sunday intimated the Union Health Secretary about stock availability in the State. He said he has not received any communication on fresh supplies.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh stoked a controversy by accusing the Centre of discrimination in vaccine supply. “Priority is being given to BJP-ruled states even as the Prime Minister has announced to observe four-day ‘Tika Utsav’ across the nation,” he told mediapersons. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure at least 10 days’ stock for Odisha.