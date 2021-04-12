STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha couple killed in mishap, daughter critical  

The deceased were identified as Laxmikanta Matia (29) and his wife Manjulata (25) of Badadeuri village in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district. 

Published: 12th April 2021 10:10 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A couple was killed while their seven-year-old daughter sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on NH-16 near Neulpur within Dharmasala police limits on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Laxmikanta Matia (29) and his wife Manjulata (25) of Badadeuri village in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district. 

The couple’s daughter Gayatri, who suffered multiple injuries, was first rushed to Dharmasala community health centre and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.Sources said the mishap took place when the couple along with their daughter was heading to their native village from Bhubaneswar on a motorcycle. 

While Manjulata died on the spot, Laxmikanta succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Following the accident, irate locals blocked the highway, disrupting vehicular traffic on the route for over two hours. Eyewitnesses said the truck which caused the accident, belonged to Dillip Buildcon Limited, the agency carrying out the expansion work of Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH-16. 

The agitators demanded immediate arrest of the truck driver and compensation for deceased’s kin. On being informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot and assured the agitators of necessary action following which the blockade was lifted.

