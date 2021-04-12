STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to check Covid spread in healthcare facilities

They have been asked to ensure social distancing to decongest hospital campuses and also see that health care personnel, as well as non-covid patient, do not get infected.

Published: 12th April 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

A man comes out from Covid OPD without wearing a mask at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar

A man comes out from Covid OPD without wearing a mask at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha sees a rapid rise in new Covid-19 cases, the state government on Monday came up with a set of fresh guidelines to contain the spread of the virus at healthcare facilities.

The Health and Family Welfare Department directed all Superintendents of Medical Colleges, Directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital, and CDMOs of all districts to strictly maintain Covid protocols prescribed for healthcare institutions.

They have been asked to ensure social distancing to decongest hospital campuses and also see that health care personnel and non-covid patient do not get infected.

As per the guidelines, all elective surgeries will be stopped and emergency surgeries will be taken up with universal precautions.

The central registration will be suspended for the time being and manual registration will be taken up with due social distancing measures in OPDs to avoid the large gathering at central registration counters.

The OPD medical officers have also been asked to avoid advising frequent re-visit of patients if not required. Restrictions have also been imposed on the entry of journalists inside OPD and IPD.

Covid appropriate behaviour will be strictly enforced in hospitals with infection control measures. Only one attendant will be allowed for the serious patients indoors while no attendant will be allowed inside the ward for ambulatory patients.

ALSO READ | Odisha: Kin says COVID-19 patient died ‘without’ ventilator

The number of drug distribution counters will be increased, while dedicated fever clinics, isolation wards, and testing facilities will be set up as per the guidelines issued by the government.

The Health Department has asked hospital authorities to remain prepared with facilities to deal with all types of emergency procedure including maternity and child care with Covid prevention protocol.

“People are to be encouraged to utilise existing telemedicine services for their ailments,” the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Health Services stated while suggesting that non-essential admission should be discouraged.

“However, timely medical care to emergency cases must not be denied in the name of Covid,” it stressed.

The department asked chief district medical and public health officers and medical superintendents to enforce the safety protocols and guidelines in all health facilities including private health establishments.

“If required hospital administrations may take further measures depending on the local situation to ensure social distancing and control infection in hospitals,” the health department stated.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 1,741 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the state’s active case tally to 9,259.

Sundargarh continued to remain the Covid hotspot with 268 new cases, while the daily caseload crossed 200-mark in Khurda.

Balasore reported 158 new cases, followed by Sambalpur (121) and Kalahandi (114). The infection count in Cuttack, Puri, Bargarh, Nuapada, Keonjhar, and Balangir also remained between 50 and 100.

The test positivity rate rose to 5.78% as the number of tests came down. As many as 30,097 tests were conducted during the period.

Two more persons, both men, aged 24 and 40 from Nuapada district died of the disease taking the Covid death toll to 1928. While the 24-year-old with no comorbidities succumbed during treatment, health officials said the 40-year-old was also suffering from hypertension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid cases Odisha hospitals Odisha Covid tally Odisha corona numbers
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp