STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Social distancing goes for a toss at SCB Medical College and Hospital

The authorities should restart telemedicine services for providing healthcare to the people, they stressed. 

Published: 12th April 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Crowded OPD ticket counters at SCB on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With no social distancing, huge rush at diagnostic centres and OPD ticket counters in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) here has posed a serious threat of rapid spread of Covid infection in the State.The premier government-run hospital sees inflow of thousands of patients from all across districts every day. While Covid-19 guidelines are being thrown to the wind at the overcrowded hospital, the authorities are not implementing standard operating procedure (SOP).

The wards notwithstanding all facilities including the diagnostic centres, laboratory counters, Niramaya counters, OPDs, casualty and even the roads are choc-a-bloc with every norm thrown to the wind.Huge rush of patients and their attendants can be noticed at the blood sample collection counters, OPD and super specialty OPD ticket counters and registration kiosk for X-ray and ultrasound without maintaining social distancing norms. Similarly, the casualty of the hospital remains overcrowded on any day at any point of time. 

Apart from violation of social distancing norms, patients and their attendants do not wear masks in absence of enforcement either by police or security personnel engaged in the hospital. Wards in medicine and nephrology departments are glaring examples of such violations. Here, two to five attendants can be found attending a single patient without wearing masks. 

Health experts said if such situation continues, the hospital may soon not only turn into a hotspot but also transfer the virus to the districts. The hospital authorities should immediately restrict its operations to the levels that was being done  during the first wave. Routine admissions and surgeries should be postponed and only emergency cases be admitted. The authorities should restart telemedicine services for providing healthcare to the people, they stressed. SCB MCH Superintendent Prof Lucy Das, however, said steps are being taken to avoid rush at RDC, Niramaya and OPD ticket counters by deploying more security personnel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB SCB MCH COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp