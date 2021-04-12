STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three advanced facilities in AIIMS soon

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has been sanctioned with three new diagnostic facilities by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Department of Health Research. 

Published: 12th April 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has been sanctioned with three new diagnostic facilities by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Department of Health Research. 

The new facilities to come up soon are Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre and DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services (DIAMOnDS) centre. 

The Microbiology Department of AIIMS has been selected as the the state level VRDL by ICMR for Odisha under a national scheme of ‘Setting up of Nation-Wide Network of Laboratories for Managing Epidemics and National Calamities’.

The AIIMS has received a grant of Rs 1.98 crore for establishment of VRDL facility. The Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre will be set up at the Mycology Laboratory of the Microbiology Department. AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the two facilities will address the diagnostic needs of emerging and reemerging diseases of outbreak potential.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS bhubaneswar ICMR
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp