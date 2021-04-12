Three advanced facilities in AIIMS soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has been sanctioned with three new diagnostic facilities by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Department of Health Research.

The new facilities to come up soon are Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre and DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services (DIAMOnDS) centre.

The Microbiology Department of AIIMS has been selected as the the state level VRDL by ICMR for Odisha under a national scheme of ‘Setting up of Nation-Wide Network of Laboratories for Managing Epidemics and National Calamities’.

The AIIMS has received a grant of Rs 1.98 crore for establishment of VRDL facility. The Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre will be set up at the Mycology Laboratory of the Microbiology Department. AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the two facilities will address the diagnostic needs of emerging and reemerging diseases of outbreak potential.