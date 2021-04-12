Unable to bear torture Odisha woman kills husband, surrenders before cops

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A woman killed her husband in the remote Sukhamahadevpada village under Balishankara block and walked at least 12 km to Talsara police station to surrender on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Prakash Kujur (45). Sources said Prakash had a fierce quarrel with his wife Sushma on Saturday night before going to bed. When he was asleep, his wife attacked him with an iron pipe leading to his death.

Police said Prakash suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship and this led to a bitter conjugal relation between the couple. Talsara IIC Shradhanjali Subudhi said the man used to stay and work outside. After returning home recently, he had become increasingly suspicious of his wife having an illicit relationship.

The accused woman confessed that her husband used to abuse and physically torture her besides forcing her to keep physical relation with him. Unable to bear the torture, she killed him, the IIC added.

Prakash’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy. In another development, Rajgangpur police produced five persons including a juvenile in court for their involvement in the murder of a mason at Budhamb village on March 15 night. Rajgangpur IIC Gokulanand Sahu said Bhadua Lakra (45) was murdered by the five accused and the mastermind was a fellow villager who had past enmity with the mason. The villager had hired four others to commit the crime for Rs 1 lakh. Lakra was battered to death with stones.