Behind Hyder’s escape is a murky nexus, from prison to health officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK/SAMBALPUR: Gangster SK Hyder planned his escape from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and seemed to have received all the support he needed from the prison and health officials.As an embarrassed Odisha Police mounted a massive manhunt for the criminal - there is a strong rumour that he may have escaped to Bangladesh via West Bengal routes - the role of the Prison Directorate and SCB authorities has got murkier by the day.

How did he get admission in SCB medical college on March 23? Superintendent Prof Lucy Das is oblivious of admission, treatment and the special facilities provided to the gangster. Hyder was admitted to Surgery department for a procedure which can be conducted at any government health facility but he was brought to Cuttack all the way from Sambalpur. Not just once. He came to SCB MCH thrice between January and March. His first visit this year was on January 19 and second on February 23. The third visit was on March 23 when he sought treatment for his eyes (ophthalmology), kidney (nephrology) and general surgery.

The big question is who referred him to SCB MCH because VIMSAR authorities deny doing it. “Hyder was brought to VIMSAR in December last year. He had visited to consult about his eye problem which was triggered due to high blood sugar. He was suggested but not referred to Cuttack,” hospital’s superintendent Lal Mohan Nayak told TNIE.

Last year in February, the gangster had visited VIMSAR to consult for plastic surgery as he had sustained a bullet injury in the past. VIMSAR officials had back then also ‘suggested’ him to visit SCB to receive advanced treatment.

He then visited SCB’s department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in April when the nation was under lockdown. Who sanctioned his visits? Prison authorities are mum but they are the ones who sought escort from Sambalpur Police and ferried him several times to Cuttack, including his last visit in March which he ended by escaping.

There is not much information available about what his exact illness was but apparently, he was to undergo a hydrocele surgery. Curiously, he was stated to be on a medication of antacid and painkillers and enjoyed the hospitality of his kin in the air-conditioned cabin. It was apparently arranged on the recommendation of an associate professor of the department whereas senior faculty members of Urology department used to visit him for check-up. After he escaped, a nurse noticed and raised the alarm.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police has seized Hyder’s bed -head ticket and started a probe into several questions which are being raised now. “It is baffling how the gangster was admitted to the hospital while authorities are feigning ignorance about admission and treatment. We are also looking into the matter to ascertain involvement of hospital staff and all those who were in the nexus with the gangster,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the dreaded gangster’s aide Yakub Khan who used to bring him biryani surrendered before Chauliaganj police. Yakub has criminal record and worked as an aide for Hyder for long. He is said to have visited Hyder several times.

The 26-year-old suspended constable Md Mousim who was on duty at the hospital filed an FIR in Mangalabag police station alleging that family members and relatives of Hyder including his son, brother, nephews, brother-in-law and son-in-law were visiting him frequently. At about 4.30 pm on Saturday, the gangster’s family members and relatives sprayed some liquid on him leaving him unconscious.