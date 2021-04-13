CJ unveils Orissa High Court’s renovated electrical system  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court’s modernised electrical system to tide over inefficiency along with fire and safety hazard was inaugurated by Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Monday. The Works Department executed the project at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore by adopting busbar trunking system for easy, efficient and safe distribution. It can withstand fire for 180 minute up to 830 degree. All old cables were replaced by three busbar trunks from the three transformers to the panel room.

Around 16 old and unsymmetrical panels were replaced by three smart panels along with one emergency panel ensuring isolation of feeders to prevent shutdown and capping of trays system. The whole project was completed in 33 days time.The project was undertaken after the Chief Justice directed the Works Department to streamline the power supply system using modern technology.

The Chief Justice had issued the direction after he inspected the old HC building in the first week of February and observed the haphazard and unsafe condition of cables in transformer area, panel room and distribution system to different Courts and other rooms.

Justice CR Dash, chairman of Building Committee of the HC, Justice Pramath Patnaik and other judges of HC were present through video conferencing.Advocate General Ashok Parija, Secretary, Works Department Dr Krishan Kumar and president of Odisha HC Bar Association Jagabandhu Sahoo were present during the inauguration through virtual mode.