STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CJ unveils Orissa High Court’s renovated electrical system  

Justice CR Dash, chairman of Building Committee of the HC, Justice Pramath Patnaik and other judges of HC were present through video conferencing.

Published: 13th April 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court’s modernised electrical system to tide over inefficiency along with fire and safety hazard was inaugurated by Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Monday. The Works Department executed the project at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore by adopting busbar trunking system for easy, efficient and safe distribution. It can withstand fire for 180 minute up to 830 degree. All old cables were replaced by three busbar trunks from the three transformers to the panel room.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar

Around 16 old and unsymmetrical panels were replaced by three smart panels along with one emergency panel ensuring isolation of feeders to prevent shutdown and capping of trays system. The whole project was completed in 33 days time.The project was undertaken after the Chief Justice directed the Works Department to streamline the power supply system using modern technology.

The Chief Justice had issued the direction after he inspected the old HC building in the first week of February and observed the haphazard and unsafe condition of cables in transformer area, panel room and distribution system to different Courts and other rooms.

Justice CR Dash, chairman of Building Committee of the HC, Justice Pramath Patnaik and other judges of HC were present through video conferencing.Advocate General Ashok Parija, Secretary, Works Department Dr Krishan Kumar and president of Odisha HC Bar Association Jagabandhu Sahoo were present during the inauguration through virtual mode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp