Dosage crunch derails COVID vaccine drive in Odisha's Angul district

By Express News Service

ANGUL/MALKANGIRI/ROURKELA: The Covid vaccination drive in industrial district of Angul has gone awry with only 850 doses left which would hardly last a day. Earlier 11 out of 36 vaccination centres were closed due to scarcity of vaccines.

Now with only 850 doses left, more centres will be closed, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Angul Abhaya Dash said.“So far, the district has received a total of 1,03,360 doses of vaccine. Unless there is fresh supply, we will be forced to shut down all the vaccination centres,” the CDMO said. The daily vaccination in Angul stands at 5,500-6,000 per day.

Sources said the district administration has requested the State government for immediate supply of vaccines to continue the immunisation drive. Angul Collector SS swain said he was aware of the shortage. “Steps are being taken to avail fresh stock. The vaccination drive will resume after arrival of new doses,” he said. On Monday, Angul reported 33 new Covid cases.

Similarly, vaccine shortage hit the ongoing immunisation drive in Malkangiri district. CDMO Praful Nanda said the district has only 1,920 doses against the daily requirement of 2,700 to 3,000 vaccines. Sources said due to the shortage, the immunisation drive is underway at only five vaccination centres out of the total 32 in the district.

However in Sundargarh district, the inoculation drive resumed from Monday after arrival of fresh doses. The drive was disrupted due to scarcity of vaccines. Sources said the State government cut vaccine quota of less-affected districts and supplied enhanced doses of 44,600 to Sundargarh in view of the steep rise in positive cases in the region.

Sources in the Health department said the fresh stock of 44,600 doses were distributed to multiple vaccination centres across the district. On Monday, as many as 12,170 doses were administered. The present stock may not last beyond four days as the district is administering 10,000-11,000 doses daily.

About 90 per cent of vaccination centres in the district had stopped operation due to shortage of doses on Thursday. CDMO, Sundargarh Dr SK Mishra said the administration is targeting to expand vaccination coverage to more areas to inoculate maximum population at the earliest.