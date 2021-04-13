Idol lifting gang busted in Odisha, four held

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police busted an idol lifting gang and arrested four persons on Sunday night. Five ancient idols were seized from the accused who were identified as Ajay Kumar Mallick, Ranjit Jena, Sk Sairi and Makara Mallick. In the night, the four accused looted a temple at Pattamundai and decamped with five brass idols in a car.

During patrolling, police intercepted their car on Kendrapara-Gandakhia road at Ekarakhandi and arrested them. Apart from the stolen idols, six sharp weapons were seized from them, said Kendrapara Town IIC Jyoti Prakash Samantray. “We have registered a case and launched investigation. Raids are being carried out at different places to nab others who are involved in the racket,” he added.

Last year, miscreants had looted a three feet idol of Maa Durga sitting on Lord Shiva’s lap made of black granite stone (muguni) from the ancient Nayak Babu temple. Eight months back, the 350-year-old Radhakanta Jew temple at Giria village in Rajkanika was burgled and the miscreants decamped with the Ashtadhatu idols, gold and silver ornaments besides other valuables from the shrine.

Similarly, miscreants broke into the famous Kali temple at Olaver village in Rajkanika two years back and looted gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh.