Nabarangpur’s virus fight is on a tricky route

People of neighbouring Chhattisgarh continue to enter Odisha without any restriction through several rural roads.

Published: 13th April 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

A village road connecting Chhattisgarh in Chandahandi block | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In its battle against Covid-19 resurgence, the Nabarangpur administration seems to have lost sight of the real threat - the porous borders in rural areas of the district.As the virus make a comeback in the district, residents of villages sharing borders with Chhattisgarh are living in fear due to free inter-State movement of people through the rural routes which have been completely overlooked by the administration. 

The authorities have sealed all the highways and main roads connecting Chhattisgarh which has emerged as a Covid hotspot. However, rural roads in Kosagumuda, Raighar, Umerkote and Chandahandi blocks are still being used by people of the neighbouring state to enter Odisha without any restriction.Sources said, hundreds of workers from Chhattisgarh are regularly visiting Turudi, Porchipara, Kachrapara, Jodinga, Jalangpara and Hatvarandi villages in Raigarh block to work in clearing the felled Nilgiri trees. The workers are reportedly brought and sent back in special vehicles arranged by timber traders.

There are 18 undetected village roads in Kosagumuda which connect to Chhattisgarh. Similarly, six such undetected roads exist in Umerkote, 16 in Raighar and 12 in Chandahandi. A villager of Chandahandi on condition of anonymity said businessmen, daily wagers and other people from Covid prone areas of Chhattisgarh are entering Odisha through the secret routes on a daily basis.“While the mains roads have been sealed, the undetected village routes may lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the border areas. It’s like the administration is closing the doors but keeping the windows open,” he said. 

Besides, villagers on both sides of the border are connected both economically and culturally. Apart from trade, people from both the states are involved in various social and cultural activities. Sources said the situation is alarming in Chandahandi due to the free flow of people from Chhattisgarh. A shutdown has been announced in the neighbouring State’s Goriabandh district, situated on the outskirts of Chandahandi, from April 13 to 23.  

In the last three days, Chandahandi has reported 84 positive cases. Similarly, 73 and 64 Covid cases have been detected in Raighar and Umerkote blocks respectively.  On Monday, 80 positive cases were reported from Nabarangpur district, taking the tally to 450. 

Contacted, district Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra admitted that cross-border movement continuing through several village roads is a challenge. “Sarpanchs, ward members and self-help groups have been tasked with controlling the inter-State movement through the secret routes in bordering villages. The administration is keeping the data like names, addresses, purpose of visit and activities of persons coming to Odisha side. Vaccination certificate or Covid negative report are being asked from them and if necessary, people are being sent to seven days quarantine,” he added.

