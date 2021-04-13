STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks details on FIRs against Pradeep Panigrahy  

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray sought the details while issuing notice to the State government on a petition filed by Panigrahy. 

Published: 13th April 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday sought details of the FIRs registered against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy who has been in judicial custody since the CID-Crime Branch arrested him on December 3 last year in connection with a job scam.The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray sought the details while issuing notice to the State government on a petition filed by Panigrahy. 

The High Court had granted him bail on February 24. But he still continues to be in Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar in connection with other cases registered against him. While citing five FIRs, the petition alleged that Panigrahy is suffering more than once for the same offences and his liberty is being curtailed due to institution of multiple similar FIRs against him. 

Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya argued the case for Panigrahy and contended that “the vulnerability of human rights assumes a traumatic torture when the functionaries of the State whose paramount duty is to protect the citizens is used to harass the petitioner and curtail his liberty.”The matter has been posted to May 18 for hearing along with the response from the government.

The petition has also sought direction to transfer all pending criminal proceedings instituted at different police stations to an independent investigating agency for a fair, impartial and proper investigation.
The HC on Monday also issued notices to the government on two other identical petitions which suspended IFA officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash had filed separately alleging ‘multiple similar FIRs’ against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp