Six arrested for attack on police officer on duty in Odisha's Jenapur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as six people were arrested on Monday for attacking policemen on duty at a fair in Mukundapur village in Jenapur.

The accused were identified as Sangram Keshari Sahoo, Udaya Sahoo, Kalia Rout, Soumya Prakash Sahoo, Bhimsen Ojha and Basudev Pradhan, all belonging to Mukundapur.

On Saturday, a clash erupted between two youths of Jenapur and some villagers of Mukundapur over a dispute during the fair.

Residents of Mukundapur forcibly took the youths to their village and confined them in a room. On being informed, a team of Jenapur police reached the village and tried to rescue the youths.

However, the irate villagers assaulted the police team. As many as seven policemen sustained injuries, two of them critically.