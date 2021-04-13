Social distancing goes for a toss in Odisha hospital

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Despite a surge in infections in Mayurbhanj district, people continue to remain oblivious to the threat of Covid-19. On Monday, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) witnessed chaotic scenes as a large number of patients thronged different departments in violation of the social distancing guideline. The out-patient department (OPD), dental wing and the ticket counter were crowded with patients who stood in long queues without maintaining physical distance.

Reportedly, no enforcement of the norms was carried out despite the presence of security personnel and hospital staff. Recently, three employees of the Eye department had tested positive for Covid-19. Similar scenes were witnessed at several markets in Baripada town. Neither the shopkeepers nor customers were found using masks. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said awareness drive is being carried out across the district to sensitise people about the importance of safety protocols. The district reported 39 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours.