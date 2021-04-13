STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sundargarh raises bed count as COVID-19 cases spike

Meanwhile, police have tightened vigil at entry points on Sundargarh-Chhattisgarh border.

Covid test

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Worried over the menancing rise of Covid-19 active cases and inadequate treatment facilities, the Sundargarh administration announced a substantial increase of hospital beds and ventilator support to arrest casualties. The total number of active cases on Monday mounted to 1,691 against the earlier hospital bed strength of less than 180. From Friday, Sundargarh has been reporting the highest daily case count in Odisha and has added 1,164 new cases over the past four days. The administration was found grossly wanting in its preparedness. 

Stating that the administration is prepared to contain the emerging crisis, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the treatment capacity of Covid hospitals has been augmented. Accordingly, the Rourkela-based JP Hospital’s Covid-19 bed strength has been doubled to 100 general and 60 ICU beds including 30 with ventilators. The Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Rourkela is likely to operate its Covid unit with 145 general beds, 40 oxygen beds and 15 ventilator beds. 

The Covid treatment capacity of Shanti Memorial Hospital has also been substantially increased with 105 general beds, 10 ventilator beds and 10 high dependency unit beds. The general bed strength of NTPC Medical College & Hospital at Sundargarh town has been doubled to 120. The Collector said at least 2,500 samples will be tested in the district daily and after increase in the bed strength at Covid hospitals, the administration will be able to handle 500 to 600 cases during the peak. He said as of now occupancy of hospital beds is slightly above 50 per cent.

Over the death of an infected female patient on Sunday allegedly due to unavailability of ventilator support at any of the Covid-19 hospitals, the Collector said none of the government-run Covid hospitals can deny admission or treatment to any positive patient.  He further said, vaccination drive is going on in full swing and the administration has readied about 3,200 isolation beds in the district. “Vigilance at Sundargarh’s border entry points from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh along with railway stations at Rourkela, Nuagaon and Rajgangpur has been strengthened and subsequently more entry points may be included”, he said, while hoping that with the multi-pronged strategy the administration would shortly be able to curb spread of the disease.  

Meanwhile, police have tightened vigil at entry points on Sundargarh-Chhattisgarh border. Seeking people’s cooperation to contain spread of infection, SP Sagarika Nath said a latest RT-PCR negative report is mandatory for entry of visitors from Chhattisgarh.

