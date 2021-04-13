STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With second wave intensifying, Odisha reactivates all Covid care facilities

The department asked the CDMOs and medical superintendents to enforce the safety protocols and guidelines in all health facilities including private health establishments.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Covid-19 second wave assuming menacing proportions by the passing day, the State government on Monday sought to resurrect its dedicated healthcare infrastructure across districts and directed collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to reactivate Covid facilities in government and private hospitals to deal with the situation.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra asked the collectors to activate existing health facilities in a phase-wise manner with an increment of 50 beds at a time. The number of ICU beds has to be 20 per cent of general beds and availability of ventilators should be at least 50 per cent of all lCU beds, he said. 

The government has asked all private hospitals having 30 beds or more to keep at least 10 per cent beds in general wards and ICUs reserved for Covid-19 patients. “They will increase the facility up to 80 per cent of available general beds and ICUs in a phased manner if caseload increases,” Mohapatra said. In large facilities having more than 100 beds, there should be provision of surgery (all types), maternity care, NICU and dialysis facilities. 

Meanwhile, the government announced fresh guidelines on functioning of healthcare facilities in a bid to decongest them and prevent spread of the virus from the institutions.As per the guidelines, all elective surgeries will be stopped and emergency surgeries will be taken up with universal precautions. Non-essential admissions will also be restricted.

The Central patient registration system will be suspended for the time being and manual registration will be taken up with due social distancing measures in OPDs to avoid the large gathering at the counters. Doctors have also been asked to avoid advising frequent re-visit of patients if not required. Restrictions have also been imposed on the entry of journalists inside OPDs and IPDs.Covid appropriate behaviour will be strictly enforced in hospitals with infection control measures. Only one attendant will be allowed for serious patients in the wards while none will be allowed for ambulatory patients.

The number of drug distribution counters will be increased while dedicated fever clinics, isolation wards and testing facilities will be set up as per the guidelines issued by the government.“People are to be encouraged to utilise existing telemedicine services for their ailments,” the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Health Services stated.

The department asked the CDMOs and medical superintendents to enforce the safety protocols and guidelines in all health facilities including private health establishments. “If required hospital administrations may take further measures depending on the local situation to ensure social distancing and infection control in the hospitals,” the department stated.

