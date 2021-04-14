STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Secy reviews projects

The visit of the senior government officials coincided with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement of a Rs 155 crore package for development of Balasore town on the day.  

Published: 14th April 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 08:51 AM

Chief Secy SC Mahapatra with officials at the review meet in Balasore town

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar visited Balasore town on Tuesday to take stock of various development works in the district. The visit of the senior government officials coincided with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement of a Rs 155 crore package for development of Balasore town on the day.  

The delegation reviewed progress of Kuruda Junction project, various road works at Kuruda, Tamulia, Station Chowk, Sahadevkhunta and Remuna Golei, renovation of Balasore Bus Stand besides the ongoing construction of 650-bed Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital. Mahapatra also reviewed the proposed park project and embankment work of river Budhabalanga from Haripur to Dahapada under Remuna tehsil. The officials visited the site of an under-construction railway over bridge and the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where they reviewed the Covid-19 situation.

The team also visited Balasore Zilla School. Mahapatra congratulated 1952-batch student Tulsi Ranjan Mishra who contributed Rs 8 lakh for development of four schools under the Mo School Abhiyan. 
Speaking to mediapersons, the Chief Secretary said a detailed report will be submitted to the Chief Minister on the infrastructure needs. 

