CM Naveen Patnaik’s Rs 155 crore plan for Balasore town

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a Rs 155 crore package for all-round development of Balasore municipality to fulfil the poll promise he made while campaigning for the by-poll to the Balasore seat in November last year.

The announcement came hours after Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra MAhapatra along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar went on a whirlwind tour to assess the basic requirements for the all-round development of the town.

“Balasore town is one of the main towns in Odisha and it is the birthplace of the famous litterateur Fakir Mohan Senapati. I had promised the people of Balasore that my government will give priority to the development of the municipality area,” he said while announcing the package.

During the bypoll to the Balasore Assembly constituency, he had promised to personally monitor the development of the town. The Chief Minister’s announcement assumes significance as during his virtual campaign on Monday for bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency, Naveen promised that he would personally look after the development of Pipili-Delang.

Stating that the construction of the teaching hospital of the Balasore Medical College is underway at a cost of Rs 275 crore, the Chief Minister said that work on concrete roads and community hall is being undertaken by the Balasore Municipality. The package includes Rs 70 crore for construction of a six lane road from a flyover at Tumulia gate to station square and installation of street lights. Besides, Rs 8 crore has been earmarked for development of the bus stand at Sahadevkhunta.

The package also includes Rs 14 crore for the construction of a multipurpose indoor hall and swimming pool, Rs 53 crore for strengthening and beautification of the embankment of the Budhabalanga river and Rs 7 crore for the development of drainage channels and the roads connecting the channels.