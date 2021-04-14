STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik’s Rs 155 crore plan for Balasore town

Naveen had made the promise while campaigning for Balasore Sadar by-election last year.

Published: 14th April 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a Rs 155 crore package for all-round development of Balasore municipality to fulfil the poll promise he made while campaigning for the by-poll to the Balasore seat in November last year.

The announcement came hours after Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra MAhapatra along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar went on a whirlwind tour to assess the basic requirements for the all-round development of the town.

“Balasore town is one of the main towns in Odisha and it is the birthplace of the famous litterateur Fakir Mohan Senapati. I had promised the people of Balasore that my government will give priority to the development of the municipality area,” he said while announcing the package.

During the bypoll to the Balasore Assembly constituency, he had promised to personally monitor the development of the town. The Chief Minister’s announcement assumes significance as during his virtual campaign on Monday for bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency, Naveen promised that he would personally look after the development of Pipili-Delang.

Stating that the construction of the teaching hospital of the Balasore Medical College is underway at a cost of Rs 275 crore, the Chief Minister said that work on concrete roads and community hall is being undertaken by the Balasore Municipality. The package includes Rs 70 crore for construction of a six lane road from a flyover at Tumulia gate to station square and installation of street lights. Besides, Rs 8 crore has been earmarked for development of the bus stand at Sahadevkhunta.

The package also includes Rs 14 crore for the construction of a multipurpose indoor hall and swimming pool, Rs 53 crore for strengthening and beautification of the embankment of the Budhabalanga river and Rs 7 crore for the development of drainage channels and the roads connecting the channels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Balasore
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp