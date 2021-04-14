Covid awareness: OSL to distribute 1L masks  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) will distribute one lakh masks free of cost among people to raise awareness among them against Covid-19. The company decided to distribute the masks as part of the 14-day ‘Mask Abhijan’ call given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to keep Covid-19 pandemic at bay. Chairman Mahimananda Mishra who launched the drive and distributed free masks among general public said OSL will distribute the masks among the poor and needy in this fortnight-long campaign.

“We started this drive in Cuttack and will distribute masks in the other parts of OSL operation areas across the country,” Mishra said. OSL directors Chandan Mishra and Charchit Mishra and director (Finance) Chinmaya Mishra were present.