Covid lock on Ganjam’s religious places for 7 days  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Staring at a health crisis amid the second Covid-19 wave, the Ganjam administration has decided to close all religious institutions across the district for the next seven days from Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of infections.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Tuesday said public celebration of ‘Meru Jatra’ and ‘Pana Sankranti’ has also been restricted. “In view of the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic, all religious institutions of Ganjam will remain closed from April 14 to 21 to prevent the virus spread. During this period, religious places will be sanitised and the sevayats/priests will ensure the daily rituals,” he informed.

Besides, all public places like parks, playgrounds, beach and lake will be closed during the period for sanitisation. Kulange issued an order in this regard after it was found that people are showing complacency in observing the basic Covid-19 protocols at many places in the district.

In the last 24 hours, the district recorded a steep rise in positive cases. Ganjam had reported only nine Covid cases on Sunday but the number rose to a whopping 80. The fresh cases include two servitors of the temporary abode of ‘Budhi Thakurani’ at Desibehera street. Following the detection, the deity’s temporary abode was closed for devotees and section 144 of CrPC clamped in most of the areas in Bada Bazaar where the biennial ‘Budhi Thakurani Yatra’ is underway.

However, despite tall claims of putting in place all safety measures, huge gatherings of devotees were witnessed during the ongoing ‘Danda Nacha’ festival at various places. The ‘Danda Nacha’, which began on March 22, will come to an end on the occasion of ‘Meru Sankaranti’.

Meanwhile, the Gajapati administration sealed its borders from Tuesday in wake of the surge in Covid cases. The district administration is keeping a strict vigil on movement of commuters from other states.

Sub-Collector of Paralakhemundi Sangram Panda said the travel history of all persons coming to the district is being checked by officials. Notably, as many as 16 new positive cases were detected in Gajapati on the day, taking the tally to 4,141 in the district.