Director of firm held for Rs 7.31 crore fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested the director of Shreya Infrastructure Services Private limited Seema Nayak from Aska for allegedly cheating customers to the tune of Rs 7.31 crore.

One Debadutta Rautray had lodged a complaint with the agency alleging that the managing director of Shreya Infrastructure Himanshu Sekhar Nayak in connivance with the managing director of Real Value Developers and Builders Private limited Rama Chandra Patra had committed the fraud.

Induced by Himanshu and his wife Seema, around 100 people had paid Rs 9.50 lakh each to book studio apartments in the Shreya Infrastructure Services’ project Shreekhetra Kalinga Kutira at Sipasarubali in Puri district in the year 2014-15. The accused had promised to hand over the apartments within three years but they neither executed the deal nor refunded the money.

Real Value’s Rama Chandra had provided the land to Shreya Infrastructure and executed the general power of attorney (GPA) in its favour but after receiving the money from the buyers, the accused deliberately cancelled the GPA.

EOW officers said the accused have swindled Rs 7.31 crore which was collected by them from at least 71 buyers and the amount was diverted to personal bank accounts of Seema.A case was registered in this connection in December, 2018. Earlier, Himanshu, another director of the company Gati Krushna Dash, and Real Value’s MD Rama Chandra were arrested.