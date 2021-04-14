Family struggles with pain of loss amidst denial by dist admin  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Family members of the 32-year-old Covid-19 patient ,who died on Sunday after allegedly failing to get ventilator support and required drugs, are hurt at the denial of Sundargarh district administration. Having gone through the ordeal of watching the young woman die, relatives of the deceased on Tuesday expressed dismay and anguish at the assertion of Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan that there was no scarcity of hospital beds.

Her cousin brother Ramiz Raja (30) who works with an air ambulance service in Dubai and on a visit to Rourkela, said it is unfortunate that the administration is in a denial mode and making ‘false’ assertion.

Over Friday and Saturday, the family desperately checked every government and private medicine stores and Covid-19 hospitals for Remdesivir injection and Fabiflu 400 mg tablets without any success. By Saturday evening, he said his sister’s condition started deteriorating at the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) and he unsuccessfully knocked every door to get a ventilator bed.

“I rushed to the CWS Hospital and was told it was not equipped for critical care. Then I went to the government-run Covid-19 hospital of JP Hospital and was informed all ventilator beds were occupied,” he said. Ramiz reached Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital and found its dedicated Covid-19 hospital was closed after cases dropped following the first wave. At Shanti Memorial Hospital, he was told that the hospital had 60 general beds for COVID-19 patients.

Deceased’s uncle Md Qadir said, his niece with pneumonia was admitted to the Female Chest Ward of IGH on April 8 and next day tested positive for Covid-19. The treating lady doctor insisted to shift the patient citing inadequate critical care facility at IGH’s Covid-19 ward. She was shifted to the Covid-19 ICU of IGH and given only plain oxygen as all three ventilators were occupied. At 5.50 am on Sunday, she succumbed.Qadir said the family will live with the traumatic memory of not being able to arrange her critical care and medicines.

Local leader Ijaj Ahemad claimed he had met the Authorised Medical Officer for Covid-19 for Rourkela Dr S Kabisatpathy to get a ventilator bed at JP Hospital but got the reply of over occupancy.If Health & Family Welfare department sources are to be believed, by Saturday the whole of the district had less than 180 Covid-19 beds including 40 ICU or ventilators beds of JP Hospital. But by Sunday evening, the Collector announced to have increased total the bed strength to 605 including 135 beds in ICU, ventilator, oxygen and high dependency unit categories. On Monday evening, the Collector categorically said none of the Covid-19 hospitals can reject patients, adding if something happened to anybody it was not because for lack of vacancy of beds.