Hyder applied for cabin, was allotted: SCB officer

CUTTACK: Gangster SK Hyder applied for a room and was allotted one by SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) management since there was a vacant cabin available.This is what Emergency Medical Officer of the premier government facility Dr Bhubananda Moharana said on Tuesday, three days after the gangster disappeared from the medical college leaving the State administration at its wit’s end.

While Superintendent of SCB MCH Prof Lucy Das had expressed her ignorance on Hyder’s admission, allotment of cabin and treatment, Dr Moharana sought to clear the air and said Hyder himself had applied for the cabin and the hospital Superintendent allowed his application after being recommended by the treating doctor and allotted the cabin.

“Since a cabin was lying vacant, it was allotted to him. Hyder had multiple diseases and his bi-lateral hydrocele operation would have been conducted after his blood sugar level was brought under control,” said Moharana. However, police suspect foul play over the promptness with which the gangster could avail the cabin. “Permission from office of the hospital superintendent is required for reservation of a cabin for a critical patient on recommendation of the doctors of the wards concerned. While several patients were on the waiting list, it is a matter of surprise that Hyder availed the cabin immediately after arrival at the hospital,” said a police officer investigating the case.

Doubts are also being raised as to why SCB authorities did not inform Commissionerate police about admission of Hyder to the MCH. Although the gangster had no major illness, he was under treatment for 19 days on the recommendation of a senior doctor.

During investigation, police have come to know that a doctor during his visit to the surgery ward on the morning of April 10 had informed that Hyder would be discharged on April 12. Surprisingly, the CCTV camera at the ward was switched off on the same day. “We are also investigating to ascertain as to why Commissionerate police was informed more than two hours after Hyder escaped from the hospital,” said the sources.

The CCTV footage revealed that Hyder fled the hospital at about 4.30 pm but the authorities informed police at around 7 pm. Meanwhile, Mangalabag police on Tuesday arrested Hyder’s aide Yakub Khan alias Sallu who used to visit him at the hospital. Yakub who supplied biryani to him several times surrendered before Chauliaganj police on Monday. Immediately after his surrender, he informed the police that he was unaware of Hyder’s intention of escape and assured cooperation in investigation. However, after his arrest, he confessed to helping Hyder in escaping from the cabin on April 10, informed DCP Prateek Singh. Yakub who was produced before the court will be brought on remand for further interrogation, said the DCP.

Police investigation has also revealed that constable Md Mousim who was escorting Hyder at the MCH along with five other cops, had booked a lodge at Mangalabag for their accommodation on March 23.

All the six suspended police personnel are said to have been detained at Mangalabag police station and Commissionerate police is planning to confront him with the suspended personnel to reveal the nexus, if any.

So far, there is no major headway in the case. Mobile phones of Hyder’s family members including son Sheikh Azharuddin, brother Kalia, nephew Kala, brother-in-law Gora and his youngest son-in-law who had met him at the surgery ward on April 10 are switched off. Police said all of them switched off their phones near Mangalabag at 4.30 pm on that day.

Three special teams launched search operations in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, while another team is now in Murshidabad in West Bengal where the family members are said to have been planning for his escape to neighbouring countries.