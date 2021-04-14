NHRC orders personal appearance of Balasore SP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed personal appearance of Balasore SP along with requisite reports in connection with the sexual assault case of a minor girl reported in 2016. Expressing displeasure over the delay in arrest of the accused and payment of compensation to the victim’s family, the human rights panel has asked the SP to appear in person before the Commission at 11 am on May 7.

The NHRC has also asked the SP to pursue the application before District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Balasore for compensation under victim compensation scheme. Though the DLSA was moved three years back, no compensation has been disbursed so far.

According to the petition filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, an 11-year-old girl of Talanagar area under Soro police limits was abducted by two unknown persons in a bike while she was playing by the roadside on June 28, 2016.

“The girl was rescued at about 8.15 pm on the day following which her family members had lodged a complaint with the police alleging sexual assault by the accused person at an unidentified location. Neither the accused has been arrested nor the victim given any compensation and psycho-social counseling,” Tripathy alleged.

On May 22, 2019, the Commission had directed the DG of Police to constitute an SIT to investigate the case and submit report within six weeks. Balasore police in its report had then stated that the accused was untraced. Pursuant to the direction of the Commission, the district Collector submitted that the DLSA had been moved by the police for rendering legal assistance and grant of victim compensation.The NHRC was surprised to note neither the investigation into the five-year-old had been completed nor the compensation was paid.