STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: 11 districts run dry, 66% sites closed sans vaccine

AMID the strong second wave, the Covid vaccination continued to remain affected in Odisha with as many as 11 districts going without administering a single jab the whole day on Tuesday.

Published: 14th April 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID the strong second wave, the Covid vaccination continued to remain affected in Odisha with as many as 11 districts going without administering a single jab the whole day on Tuesday.Health department sources said over 66 per cent session sites were closed in the State. Vaccination was conducted only at 495 centres of the 1,476 centres and a mere 66,787 doses were administered against the target of over 2.5 lakh. 

The districts where vaccination came to a complete halt included Sambalpur, Puri, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Boudh, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Sonepur. Apart from the districts, only one centre each was open in Balangir and Kendrapara, two each in Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar, three in Balasore, five in Deogarh, six each in Nabarangpur and Rayagada and seven in Kandhamal.  

Even as both the Centre and State governments have been stressing on vaccination in the affected districts, no inoculation session could be conducted in at least four such districts including Jharsuguda and Koraput which share border with worst hit Chhattisgarh. The State has received two lakh doses of Covaxin on Tuesday. But, it will cater to the needs of beneficiaries in only Bhubaneswar as it is exclusively used in the Capital city, while Covishield is supplied to rest of the State.  

Health officials said more than 15 districts, which have been facing acute shortage of vaccine, will be forced to stop the drive on Wednesday. The 2.71 lakh doses of Covishield, received on Monday, have been dispatched to the districts, which had earlier run dry. Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the health administration has been facing difficulties in planning vaccination sessions due to non-availability of required quantity of vaccines. 

“Odisha should not be dealt on par with other states. The wastage is very negligible here and we are one of the top-10 states as far as vaccine usage is concerned,” he said. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the State government is in constant touch with the Union Health Ministry for allotment of vaccine. “We have urged them to supply more Covishield doses as it is the only vaccine approved for the entire State,” he said.  The State has 2.39 lakh doses of Covishield and 2.55 lakh doses of Covaxin in stock. So far 45,85,049 doses have been administered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Odisha vaccine
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp