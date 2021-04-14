Sriballav, Sunanda Panigrahi Foundation launched 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik launched Sriballav and Sunanda Panigrahi Foundation, named after noted Congress leader and Parliamentarian late Sriballav Panigrahi and his wife, educationist Sunanda Panigrahi, here on Tuesday.

Niranjan, who is a trustee of the foundation, said the foundation will promote values and ideals that were close to the hearts of Sriballav and Sunanda. The foundation will create and promote public opinion on various issues affecting the people particularly related to probity in public life and good governance, through its flagship annual program ‘Sriballav Panigrahi memorial lecture’.

It will recognise and reward social workers, activists, educationists and writers in the field of art and culture with the annual ‘Sriballav and Sunanda Panigrahi Samman’. The foundation would also provide financial assistance in the form of scholarships/aid to economically backward meritorious students.

Trustees Priyadarshee Panigrahi and Rajarshi Panigrahi, both sons of Sriballav, and his sister and former MLA Dr Raseswari Panigrahi were present.