Vax drive suspended for 2 days in Koraput over dose shortage

JEYPORE: The ongoing vaccination programme in Koraput district was suspended for two days due to shortage of doses on Tuesday.The inoculation drive is being carried out at 40 health centres in 14 blocks including four urban local bodies (ULBs) across the district. Around 7,000 people are being given the jabs at these centres daily. A senior health official said the vaccine stock was exhausted on Monday, forcing the administration to suspend the programme for next two days.

Hundreds of people had to return disappointed after the administration put up no-vaccine board at all the 40 centres. This is the second time the vaccination drive was suspended in the district in the last 10 days for short supply of doses.So far, Koraput has received 1.81 lakh doses twice from the State government. Sources said a special vehicle has been sent to Bhubaneswar to collect fresh quota of doses.

On the day, 10 new Covid cases were detected in the district. With the neighbouring Nabarangpur witnessing a steep surge in infections, the Koraput administration has put officials on high alert in view of the frequent movement of people between the two districts. Nabarangpur has recorded 212 new positive cases in the last three days.

Koraput sees a lot of cross-border movement from Raipur in Chhattisgarh via Nabarangpur’s Umerkote due to socio-economic ties between people. Over 1,000 vehicles and more than 5,000 people from Koraput visit Nabarangpur everyday.

Sources said despite the alarming situation, no check post has been put up at Indravati border connecting the two districts to restrict free movement of people. Official sources said a check point at the border can be set up only after instructions from the State government.