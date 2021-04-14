STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Who is behind Pipili’s poor development, asks BJP

Saffron party raises questions on lack of houses for Fani-hit people.

Published: 14th April 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 07:50 AM

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan campaigning in Pipili on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Day after the Chief Minister assured the voters of Pipili that he will take care of their development needs, the BJP on Tuesday asked him to explain who is responsible for the neglect of the Assembly constituency.“It is an old trick of the Chief Minister to make similar promises whenever there is a by-poll. However, he conveniently forgets about his promises once the election is over,”  BJP State president Samir Mohanty told a media conference.

With the BJP trying to exploit the voters sentiment by raking up the poor development of the area under the long rule of the BJD, Mohanty said the Chief Minister thanked the people of the constituency for their continuous support to his party but he has no courage to admit that his government has failed them.Posing five questions to the Chief Minister, the State BJP president sought to know who is responsible for giving a bad name to Pipili as one of the most violence prone areas in the entire State. “Pipili which is famed for its applique works in the world is fast losing business due to deteriorating law and order situation. 

The Chief Minister spoke about women empowerment and appealed to them to come out in large numbers to vote for the BJD. Will the CM tell the voters of Pipili when his government is going to deliver justice to Itishree and Bebina,” he questioned.Mohanty further asked why so many people of the constituency who were affected by cyclone Fani are still living under the open sky even after the Centre sent special assistance for construction of houses.

Alleging that two history sheeters Dhirendra Samantray and Priyabrata Samantray against whom non-bailable warrants are pending, met the Chief Minister at Naveen Niwas and openly campaigning for the BJD, Mohanty wondered, “Is he not encouraging violence in election?” 

Joining the campaign trail, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidate Ashrit Pattanayak to bring peace and development in Pipili. Pradhan and Patra jointly held road shows and addressed public meetings at Dandamukundapur, Satasankha and Pattanaikia.The Union Minister said he had telephonic conversation with the DGP and requested him to see that the election is conducted smoothly and without violence.

