300-bed Covid hospital at VIMSAR in 10 days

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The State government has decided to set up a 300-bed Covid hospital at VIMSAR, Burla within 10 days in view of the alarming rise in positive cases in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.This was informed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra during his visit to VIMSAR on Wednesday to review Covid-19 management in the premier hospital.

Addressing mediapersons, the Chief Secretary said, “A new Covid-19 hospital with 250 general beds with oxygen facility and 50 ICU beds will come up at VIMSAR. It will be set up in the new building which has been constructed to accommodate the medicine ward. The new Covid facility will be made operational within 10 days.”

Mahapatra also announced an increase in bed strength of the existing Covid-19 hospital on VIMSAR premises. The facility will now have 525 beds to treat infected patients. “The existing hospital has only 20 ICU beds. Thirty more will be added to the bed count. Besides, the number of general beds will be increased from 100 to 175. We are trying to arrange 525 beds only for Covid-19 patients at VIMSAR,” he informed.

The Covid threat looms over Western Odisha as infection is spreading rapidly in the two neighbouring states. The Chief Secretary said, “Considering the alarming situation, we will put in place adequate arrangements like beds, ICUs and ventilators in case of any exigency. Mahapatra also visited Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts to take stock of the Covid situation there.Among others, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Mohapatra, Director Dr Bijaya Kumar Mohapatra and DMET CBK Mohanty accompanied the CS.