Administration mum on COVID death toll in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: As Sundargarh finds itself in the vicious grip of a second Covid wave with the district reporting record number of cases, the Health department is maintaining a stoic silence on Covid-19 deaths. Reliable sources at Vedvyas crematorium here informed that eight bodies were cremated as per Covid-19 protocols from Wednesday morning to night.

These eight were infected with Covid-19 and died on Tuesday and Wednesday at JP Hospital and Ispat General Hospital. Details of six deceased patients are available with TNIE.If persons authorised to dispose of bodies of infected persons are to be believed, at least 20 Covid-19 patients were cremated/buried at Rourkela since March 26. But not a single death has been officially attributed to the virus nor attributed to other reasons.

RSP executives’ association president Bimal Bisi said he was aware of an RSP employee dying at JP Hospital on April 10. Similarly, another Dubai returnee and relative of a former RSP employee died at the same hospital on April 13. Both were Covid-19 positive.

Contacted, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane refused to comment on Covid-related deaths. Chief district medical officer of Sundargarh Dr SK Mishra said after reasons for deaths of Covid patients are reviewed at the district level, details are submitted to the State-level Covid death audit committee for final analysis. All relevant records are sent to the State-level committee regularly, he claimed.Officially, Sundargarh last reported its Covid death on January 25. So far, 174 persons have died of Covid in the district.