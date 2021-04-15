Former DGP Prakash Mishra questions CM Naveen Patnaik’s silence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former DGP Prakash Mishra on Wednesday questioned the silence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when the State Police is yet to figure out the dramatic escape of gangster Sk Hyder from a well-guarded cabin of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Dubbing the incident as a conspiracy by some senior police, jail and medical officers to let Hyder run away, Mishra said the suspension of six lower rank police personnel is nothing but to protect some top officers who are behind the escape. Even after four days of the mysterious disappearance of a notorious criminal, the silence of the Chief Minister despite holding the Home department is baffling, he said.

Putting a volley of questions to the government, the former DGP sought to know who gave the permission to a dangerous mobster like Hyder to visit Cuttack frequently for medical treatment and who referred him to SCB. Accusing the government of showing undue favour to a hardened criminal, Mishra said there are many unanswered questions.

“The Chief Minister must clarify as to who allotted a cabin to a gangster when powerful people with connection at high places failed to get one in SCB. It also needs to be explained what kind of treatment was required for Hyder to be referred to Cuttack,” he asked.

It is difficult to comprehend if Hyder was suffering from renal complicacies, how he was delivered biriyani at the hospital on a regular basis and how the police personnel guarding him were unaware of it, the former DGP said.