STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Former DGP Prakash Mishra questions CM Naveen Patnaik’s silence

Even after four days of the mysterious disappearance of a notorious criminal, the silence of the Chief Minister despite holding the Home department is baffling, he said.

Published: 15th April 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former DGP Prakash Mishra on Wednesday questioned the silence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when the State Police is yet to figure out the dramatic escape of gangster Sk Hyder from a well-guarded cabin of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Dubbing the incident as a conspiracy by some senior police, jail and medical officers to let Hyder run away, Mishra said the suspension of six lower rank police personnel is nothing but to protect some top officers who are behind the escape. Even after four days of the mysterious disappearance of a notorious criminal, the silence of the Chief Minister despite holding the Home department is baffling, he said.

Putting a volley of questions to the government, the former DGP sought to know who gave the permission to a dangerous mobster like Hyder to visit Cuttack frequently for medical treatment and who referred him to SCB. Accusing the government of showing undue favour to a hardened criminal, Mishra said there are many unanswered questions. 

“The Chief Minister must clarify as to who allotted a cabin to a gangster when powerful people with connection at high places failed to get one in SCB. It also needs to be explained what kind of treatment was required for Hyder to be referred to Cuttack,” he asked. 

It is difficult to comprehend if Hyder was suffering from renal complicacies, how he was delivered biriyani at the hospital on a regular basis and how the police personnel guarding him were unaware of it, the former DGP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Mishra Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp