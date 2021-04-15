Hundreds throng Sarala Temple in Odisha for Jhamu Jatra

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/ANGUL: Despite repeated requests by the administration to stay away from religious places in view of the prevailing situation, around 500 people gathered at Sarala temple on Wednesday to witness ‘Jhamu Jatra’ in violation of Covid norms.

The district administration had prohibited public gatherings at religious places on the occasion of Pana Sankranti and Jhamu Jatra. It had clamped section 144 of CrPC at 17 shrines including the Sarala Temple across the district. However, throwing caution to the wind, people thronged several shrines in large numbers. Sources said most of the people at Sarala Temple did not adhere to the social distancing norms and were without masks.

Notably, police and tehsildars were instructed to strictly adhere to Covid norms at the shrines. But the enforcement authorities reportedly turned a blind eye to the violations. However, some temples adhered to the guidelines and performed the rituals amid tight security and fewer participation of locals. On the day, 35 fresh Covid cases were reported from Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 9,288. The district now has 84 active cases.

Meanwhile, devotees have been barred from participating in the annual ‘Jatra’ at Maa Hingula Pitha in Angul for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 situation. The festival is scheduled on April 25. The decision was taken at a meeting of Maa Hingula Thakurani Trust board chaired by Talcher Sub-Collector Rajani Kanta Swain.

Swain said, “Alternative arrangements for offering ‘bhog’ to the deity have been made by placing hundis at several places in Talcher.” A decision will be taken on imposing prohibitory orders at the shrine basing on the situation on ground.