Kutia Kondhs shun backwardness, agree to avail government benefits   

BHAWANIPATNA: Segregated from the mainstream society for years together, the tribals of Dialbaheli village in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district have finally agreed to shun their life of backwardness and avail the benefits of government’s welfare measures.

The efforts of district administration to integrate the tribes, residing in hilly mountainous terrains of the district, into the mainstream have paid off as the indigenous population of these three blocks recently expressed their willingness to shift to the foothills with their presiding deity Dharni Mata (Mother Earth).

In the past, several attempts were made to convince the tribals to leave the mountains and settle at the foothills but it could not materialise due to their reservations over abandoning their presiding deity. As many as 16 families of the Kutia Kondh, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), reside on the hilltop hamlet of Barguda in Dialbaheli under Kankutru panchayat.

The tribals depend on forest resources and shifting cultivation for livelihood. The hamlet is located above 400 feet on the hill and is surrounded by forests. Due to lack of roads, the households are deprived of safe drinking water, healthcare, electricity, education and other government benefits.

Block development officer (BDO) of Lanjigarh Jitendra Mishra said the administration held several rounds of discussions following which the tribals agreed to settle down at the foothills after installing their Dharni deity at the new place. Now 16 PMAY houses of `1.30 lakh each are on the verge of completion. Besides, 95 mandays employment with `380 as wages under MGNREGS for each house has been provided.

This apart, two tube-wells and 16 community latrines have been constructed while electricity supply will be provided to the houses soon. The administration has also constructed a 300 metre road from the new location to the main route near Dialbaheli. Two check dams on the nearby nullah have been readied for villagers and their livestock, the BDO informed.

In 2016-17, as many as 16 houses were sanctioned under PMAY for residents of Barguda but all efforts to relocate them failed as they refused to leave their deity. Terming the relocation as a positive sign, Mishra said this will encourage other hill dwellers to join the mainstream.

Twenty six-year-old Basa Majhi of Barguda, who is also a ward member, said villagers have realised that they were missing out on different benefits and services. “Now it will be easy for our children to attend school while healthcare services can be availed at our doorsteps,” he added.