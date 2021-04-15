STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Covid cases soar, so does demand to reactivate facilities

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Nihar Ranjan Das said the infected persons are being advised treatment at home.

Published: 15th April 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Image for representationRT PC(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As coronavirus makes a comeback, Mayurbhanj’s active case tally has gone past the 300 mark but district administration is yet to reactivate the Covid care facilities which existed earlier this year.
In absence of dedicated hospitals, Covid patients of the district are being either advised home isolation or referred to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

On Tuesday, a resident of Baripada town succumbed to the virus during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. After testing positive, sources said, he was reportedly kept in home isolation following which his condition deteriorated. He was later shifted to Bhubaneswar.

Mayurbhanj, which reported 60 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, shares borders with West Bengal and Jharkhand. The cross-border movement of people and vehicles is one of the reasons behind spike in cases in the district just like it happened with Balasore where 101 employees of Emami Paper Mills tested positive for Covid-19 positive after coming in contact with some staffers who had travel history to West Bengal. The district administration had to declare a colony of the company as micro-containment zone.

Official sources said the 200-bed Covid hospital at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bankisole was closed on March 15 this year after there was a significant drop in positive cases. Now there is a strong demand for reactivating Covid hospital.

Annanda Shankar Sahoo of Baripada town said the administration is putting the lives of Covid patients at risk by making them stay in home isolation. Steps should be immediately taken to open a dedicated Covid hospital for treating the infected persons.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Nihar Ranjan Das said the infected persons are being advised treatment at home. Besides, a 50-bed ward in PRM Medical College and Hospital has been opened to keep patients in isolation. The critical patients are being sent to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for treatment. So far, Mayurbhanj has reported 14,802 positive cases of which 14,403 have recovered. As many as 92 persons have died of Covid-19 in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp