Odisha: Covid cases soar, so does demand to reactivate facilities

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As coronavirus makes a comeback, Mayurbhanj’s active case tally has gone past the 300 mark but district administration is yet to reactivate the Covid care facilities which existed earlier this year.

In absence of dedicated hospitals, Covid patients of the district are being either advised home isolation or referred to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

On Tuesday, a resident of Baripada town succumbed to the virus during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. After testing positive, sources said, he was reportedly kept in home isolation following which his condition deteriorated. He was later shifted to Bhubaneswar.

Mayurbhanj, which reported 60 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, shares borders with West Bengal and Jharkhand. The cross-border movement of people and vehicles is one of the reasons behind spike in cases in the district just like it happened with Balasore where 101 employees of Emami Paper Mills tested positive for Covid-19 positive after coming in contact with some staffers who had travel history to West Bengal. The district administration had to declare a colony of the company as micro-containment zone.

Official sources said the 200-bed Covid hospital at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bankisole was closed on March 15 this year after there was a significant drop in positive cases. Now there is a strong demand for reactivating Covid hospital.

Annanda Shankar Sahoo of Baripada town said the administration is putting the lives of Covid patients at risk by making them stay in home isolation. Steps should be immediately taken to open a dedicated Covid hospital for treating the infected persons.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Nihar Ranjan Das said the infected persons are being advised treatment at home. Besides, a 50-bed ward in PRM Medical College and Hospital has been opened to keep patients in isolation. The critical patients are being sent to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for treatment. So far, Mayurbhanj has reported 14,802 positive cases of which 14,403 have recovered. As many as 92 persons have died of Covid-19 in the district.