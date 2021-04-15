Odisha government inks pacts for cancer hospital and palliative care

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday signed MoUs with Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, Bangalore Hospice Trust for Palliative Care and Susmita Bagchi for establishment of cancer hospital and palliative care centre in the city.Additional Chief Secretary of Health Pradipta Mohapatra signed the MoU with managing trustee of Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, Bengaluru, Dr BS Srinath and Susmita Bagchi for setting up the Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The second MoU was signed with managing trustee of Bangalore Hospice Trust Gurmeet Singh Randhawa for establishment of Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre near the cancer hospital in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Congratulating Susmita and Subroto Bagchi for their generous contribution of `340 crore towards the establishment of one of the largest oncology centres in the country, the Chief Minister said, “It’s a historic day in the healthcare development of our State.” He thanked Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Institute for partnering the establishment of a 500-bed cancer care and research centre and Bangalore Hospice Trust for the palliative care centre.

Assuring all support to make these centres operational by January 2024, the CM said, “We are grateful that Mrs and Mr Bagchi have been volunteering for the transformation of our State through Mo School and the Skill Mission. This act will hopefully inspire many more to experience the joy of giving.”

In praise of the Bagchi couple, the Chief Minister quoted Rabindranath Tagore: “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.” The State Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of the two hospitals with financial support of Rs 340 crore from the Bagchi couple.